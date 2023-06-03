CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Georgia Mom Accused of Cooking Children to Death in Oven
DISTURBING
Read it at Law&Crime
A Georgia mother accused of cooking two of her children to death while the third watched will face trial more than five years after the horrific killings. Authorities allege that Lamora Williams killed her 1- and 2-year-old sons “by placing them in an oven and turning it on,” and she’s now facing a long list of charges that include felony murder and cruelty to children, Law & Crime reported. Both of the children were found by police with burn marks, suspected to be from the stove. On Friday, Williams waived her initial court appearance, and her lawyers and prosecutors agreed to set a trial date in the near future.