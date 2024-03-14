Gina Carano on Suing Disney: ‘It Feels Good to Fight Back’
NOT SORRY
Gina Carano isn’t backing down from her years-long fight with former employer Disney. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who was fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 over her social media posts, recounted the “disrespect” and “shame” she felt after the firing and said it “felt good to fight back” with a wrongful termination lawsuit. Carano also gushed about Elon Musk, who has his own beef with Disney and is financing her suit. “I think it’s pretty incredible what he is doing,” she said. “A lot of billionaires put their money into buying islands and building bunkers. Elon Musk is using his money to fight massive injustice battles.” Musk and Carano, who have apparently never met, were both reprimanded by Disney over antisemitic posts—Musk shared a conspiracy theory that Jewish people supported “hatred of whites,” and Carano likened the U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany. Carano also shared a variety of transphobic posts that resulted in a string of HR meetings with LGBTQ+ reps that she referred to as Disney’s “reeducation camp.”