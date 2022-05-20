Ginni Thomas Pushed Arizona Lawmakers to Help Overturn Biden Win, Report Says
ONLY GETS WORSE
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, encouraged Arizona lawmakers to overrule President Joe Biden’s win against Donald Trump by choosing “a clean slate of Electors,” emails obtained by The Washington Post show. “Article II of the United States Constitution gives you an awesome responsibility: to choose our state’s Electors,” she wrote to two lawmakers, Russell Bower and Shawnna Bolick, in an email sent on Nov. 9, 2020. “… [P]lease take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.” Thomas, a fierce Trump supporter, added they should “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” The very next month, just before the electoral college met to confirm Biden’s win, she urged them in another email to “consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” Revelation of the emails comes after Thomas came under fire for conspiracy-laden text messages she sent to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows that urged him to “Help This Great President stand firm” after the “greatest Heist of our History.”