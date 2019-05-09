Man Arrested After Cops Find Over 1,000 Guns in Los Angeles Mansion

A 57-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on Wednesday after authorities found over 1,000 guns in a mansion near Bel-Air, the Los Angeles Times reports. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Lt. Chris Ramirez said Girard Saenz, whose longtime companion is reportedly real-estate mogul Cynthia Beck, was apprehended after authorities received a tip that he was manufacturing and selling guns from the Holmby Hills home. He was reportedly held for “unlawful transportation and of giving, lending or selling an assault weapon,” but was released Thursday morning after posting $50,000 bail. During a search of the home during the early morning hours, officials said they found “rifles, shotguns, assault weapons, and pistols” and uncovered a “large amount of firearm-manufacturing equipment and tools.”

Court records reportedly show that Beck, who had three children with J. Paul Getty’s son Gordon Getty, owns the property. Lt. Ramirez described the weapons haul as a “big stash.” “It’s beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a residence like this, in a neighborhood like this,” he told reporters.