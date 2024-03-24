CHEAT SHEET
    Gisele Bündchen Slams Rumors That She Cheated on Tom Brady: ‘That Is a Lie’

    Supermodel Gisele Bündchen denied rumors that she cheated on NFL quarterback Tom Brady during their 13-year-marriage in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times, insisting, “That is a lie ... no one really knows what happens between two people.” The 43-year-old Brazilian beauty—who admitted she is currently dating “a friend”—also criticized the old trope of the straying wife as “something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful.” Tabloids have snapped Bündchen out and about with her hunky jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Of her new relationship, she gushed, “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

