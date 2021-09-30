Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Sexually Abused at 9-Years-Old
‘DANGEROUS SITUATION’
Gloria Estefan has opened up for the first time about the sexual abuse she endured at just 9-years old. The Grammy Award-winning superstar spoke on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk: The Estefans about how she was abused by a relative her family trusted while at his music school. “Ninety-three percent of abused children know and trust their abusers,” said Estefan. “I know because I was one of them.” The 64-year-old said she know she was in a “dangerous” situation, but she couldn’t defend herself from the predator, who was in a “position of power.” When asked to stop, the man allegedly said, “Your father’s in Vietnam, your mother is alone, and I will kill you if you tell her.” Her mother eventually reported the abuse to police but they told her Estefan would “go through worse trauma having to get on a stand and testify,” she said.