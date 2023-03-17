Good American Is Having a Massive Sitewide Sale—Stock Up on Its Bum-Lifting Denim Now
The inclusive woman-founded brand Good American has skyrocketed in popularity since it launched in 2016. Known for producing top-notch denim in sizes ranging from 00 to 28 plus, the brand recently expanded into work wear, swimwear, and even faux leather. The company also innovated Always Fit jeans that will stretch up to four sizes (the ultimate post-pandemic jean!), which allow you some wiggle room when you’re fluctuating. The prices are a little more than I might normally spend, so I’m chuffed there’s a sitewide sale happening March 17-26, with 25% off almost everything, plus an extra 40% off markdowns. All you need to do is use the coupon code SAVE25. I’ll be grabbing jeans, tees, and jackets to cover me for the next season. After all, when shopping is part of your job, you need to keep an eye out for the best sales, and we’re not here to gatekeep.
While the brand is definitely on the trendy side, take a closer look, and you’ll find some great classics. I usually pick straight-leg styles, but these bootcut jeans are gorgeous, with reviews calling them “perfect.” While known for denim, there are additional lines, like swimsuits and maternity. Shop today because sizes are sure to sell out quickly. Whatever you go with, you can’t go wrong with Good American’s figure-flattering pieces—especially when they’re this discounted!
