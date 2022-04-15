Good Friday Clashes Ring Out in Jerusalem’s Old City
NOT THE FIRST TIME
Violent clashes at one of the holiest sites in Israel broke out on Good Friday, injuring at least 152 Palestinians who scuffled with riot police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. The site, often a magnet for violence, is known as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, to Muslims and as Temple Mount to Jewish people. Police say Palestinian protesters began launching fireworks and lobbing stones toward the Western Wall during Jewish prayer time when they finished their Ramadan prayers, now in the second week of the Muslim religious period. Israeli police have responded to several deadly attacks in recent weeks as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians reaches new heights of tension with each side blaming the other.