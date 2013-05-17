Google Glass Adds New Apps

CHEAT SHEET
Big news for the 10 percent of Americans out there who would buy Google Glass if they could afford it: you can now aspire to one day earn enough money to have Tumblr, Facebook, Twitter, and Elle magazine displayed in your direct line of vision wherever you go. Following the announcement that it’s entering the music-streaming game, Google unveiled a number of new applications that have been adapted for Google Glass on day two of its annual developers conference. Google Glass was first introduced at last year’s conference and is still not quite ready for the public, though some developers and super-cool early adopters have been able to get their hands on an Explorer Edition for $1,500.