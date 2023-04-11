GOP Activist Matt Schlapp’s Mom Defends Him Against Groping Claim
MOTHER KNOWS BEST
A man’s best friend is his mother, particularly if she’s willing to devote the vast majority of a speech entitled, “Future of the Republican Party: A Mother’s Perspective” to defending her son from a claim of sexual battery. Sue Schlapp, the mother of Matt Schlapp, who heads one of the nation’s largest Republican advocacy groups, took to a Republican Women United gathering on Saturday to denounce the allegations of groping leveled at her son by strategist Carlton Huffman, according to The Wichita Eagle. “There’s nothing that’s more devastating than being the mother of somebody who’s falsely accused,” said the 82-year-old, who herself was once a Wichita City Council member. She added later to the crowd, “Any of you who knows my son know that it’s total BS.” The elder Schlapp noted that if her son has to “pay something financially just to get everybody off his back,” it wouldn’t be an admission of guilt: “It is saying, ‘I’m busy. I’ve got to carry on here. Take this.’”