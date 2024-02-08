CHEAT SHEET
    GOP Committee Chair Announces She Won't Run for Re-Election

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaks onstage during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 13, 2015 in Washington, DC.

    Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

    Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) will not run for re-election in 2024, according to The Spokesman-Review. Since 2023, McMorris has been the chair of the House Energy and Commerce committee, which has been hit heavily by congressional retirement announcements. “It’s been the honor and privilege of my life to represent the people of Eastern Washington in Congress. They inspire me every day,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. “After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided the time has come to serve them in new ways. I will not be running for re-election to the People’s House.” McMorris Rodgers is the 48th member of Congress to announce a decision not to seek re-election in 2024. On Wednesday, the House passed a bill McMorris Rodgers proposed banning the use of Quality-Adjusted Life Years, a discriminatory measure that has been used to assess the value of medical interventions with patients who are disabled. McMorris is an ally of House Speaker Mike Johnson, and nominated him for his current position.

