GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Who Voted to Impeach Trump, Starting Anti-Trump PAC
'POLITICAL TERRORISTS'
One of the ten Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Trump is starting a PAC to combat the former president’s influence in the party. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) announced the formation of PAC, called “Country 1st,” on Sunday’s Meet the Press. “My goal in launching Country1st.com is just to say, look, let’s take a look at the last four years, how far we have come in a bad way, how backward looking we are, how much we peddle darkness and division,” Kinzinger said.
In a Saturday Zoom call with reporters to unveil the PAC, according to The Washington Post, Kinzinger singled out Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) as “political terrorists” within his party. Given Trump’s high success rate with endorsements in Republican primaries and still-high approval ratings among GOP voters, Kinzinger will have a long way to go, however.