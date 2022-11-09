GOP Rep. Mayra Flores Fumes ‘RED WAVE Did Not Happen’ After She Loses
Less than five months after she was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives after winning a special election to flip Texas’ 34th district, Republican Rep. Mayra Flores lost her seat to Democrat Vicente Gonzalez Tuesday night. “The RED WAVE did not happen,” Flores tweeted shortly after her race was called. “Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!” Leading up to her brief stint in Congress, Flores repeatedly used QAnon-inspired hashtags in social media posts and promoted conspiracy theories that “antifa” activists were responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection. After Flores’ initial victory in June, Elon Musk tweeted, “I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” adding, “Massive red wave in 2022.”