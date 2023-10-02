GOP Rep Makes Melodramatic Threat to Resign Over National Debt
YOU’RE SO BRAVE
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) has proclaimed that she would resign from office if a commission to reverse national debt and inflation wasn’t established by the end of 2023. In a Monday statement, she wrote, “I will not continue sacrificing my children for this circus with a complete absence of leadership, vision, and spine. I cannot save this Republic alone.” It appears to be a toothless threat, after Spartz announced in February that she would not be running for reelection anyway. “I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024,” she said at the time. Her promise comes after she voted against the funding bill that averted a government shutdown until late November on Saturday night. Spartz recent antics have garnered significant scrutiny in recent weeks—especially a bizarre rant at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month in which she attempted to paint the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a peaceful family affair that many attendees brought their children to.