Gospel Star Fred Hammond Contracts COVID-19, Urges Fans to Wear Masks

Read it at Detroit Free Press
Grammy-winning gospel star Fred Hammond says he contracted COVID-19 after failing to wear his mask. “I’m a mask wearer, but I let it down (and) my guard down in one place,” Hammond told the Detroit Free Press. The 59-year-old soloist and member of Commissioned—who has struggled with other health issues—said a family member also got sick and ended up in the hospital. He encouraged his fans not to make the same mistake he did. “Our testimony helps other people, so wear your mask family, be diligent and vigilant because it’s out here,” he said.