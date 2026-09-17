Grammy-Nominated ’90s Pop Star, 56, Fighting for Life
Singer Duncan Sheik, who was nominated for a Grammy for his 1996 hit “Barely Breathing,” is in a critical but stable condition while receiving medical care. A statement shared on the 56-year-old’s social media broke the shocking news on Wednesday, adding, “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate.” The statement did not release specific details of Sheik’s health woes or the reason for his hospitalization. “Barely Breathing” earned Sheik a Grammy nomination in the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance category. He has since composed music for films and Broadway musicals, ranging from adaptations of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to American Psycho. The musician also won two Tony Awards in 2007, including Best Original Score for his work on the musical Spring Awakening. Sheik’s hospitalization comes as his new musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, is set to begin Off Broadway productions late this month, while Spring Awakening is due to be revived for a major Off Broadway production in November, according to Deadline. Sheik referenced being in hospital on Instagram earlier this month, writing on September 5 that he was “still bored in hospital” and on September 7 that he was “Out of here in 60 hours.”
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