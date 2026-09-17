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1

Legendary Pop Artist Dies at 88

FAR OUT FAREWELL
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.16.26 9:55PM EDT 
peter max
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: American Illustrator and graphic artist Peter Max unveils his Paul McCartney Portrait Series at the Peter Max Studio on June 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Simon Russell/Getty Images) Simon Russell/Getty Images

Peter Max, the artist known for his iconic psychedelic pop art during the height of the 1960s “flower power” movement, died Monday at 88, his son confirmed Wednesday. Max had been suffering from advanced dementia. His cause of death was not given. “We will remember his extraordinary creativity, his warmth, his curiosity, and the way he saw beauty and possibility everywhere,” his son Adam Max wrote in the statement. Max was born in Berlin in 1937 to a Jewish family. His family fled Nazi Germany, living in places like Shanghai and Paris before ending up in New York City when he was 16. He rose to prominence in the 1960s, with his colorful, eye-popping designs becoming emblematic of the peace-promoting counterculture era. In one interview, he said, “I see everything through rainbow eyes.” After achieving mainstream success with his bold, bright style, the artist later befriended the Beatles, painted portraits of U.S. presidents, and served as an official artist for the Olympics and the Super Bowl, among other major milestones. “His art became part of American culture, but the man behind that art—the father we knew and loved—is the person we will miss most,” his son said.

Read it at AP

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2
Former Blue Jays Pitcher Dies After ‘Torturous Battle’ at 45
MLB MOURNS
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.16.26 5:20PM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 4:31PM EDT 
Pitcher Brian Wolfe #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1, 2009 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.
Pitcher Brian Wolfe #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1, 2009 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez/Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

Brian Wolfe, who pitched three seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and played professional baseball in Japan for nine years, has died. He was 45. “I’m sorry to write this, but after a really, really difficult and torturous battle, Brian Wolfe died early this morning,” his wife, Rachell Wolfe, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. His cause of death has not been revealed. The Fullerton, California, native spent six years in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins before making his major league debut in May 2007. The pitcher made 72 major league appearances across three seasons, finishing with a 5-5 record and a 3.81 ERA. Wolfe played 77 games with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Nippon Professional Baseball. He overlapped with Shohei Ohtani for one season. Wolfe went on to play with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks from 2014 to 2015 and the Seibu Lions from 2016 to 2018 before retiring at the age of 37. Former MLB outfielder Brandon Barnes posted to Facebook: “LIFE IS TOO SHORT Fly High Brother Brian Wolfe.”

Read it at The New York Post

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PCA Skin’s New Peel Pads Replaced My Monthly Facial Appointment
TRIPLE THREAT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 09.15.26 4:41PM EDT 
PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pad Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Willatlak Villette/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.

Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.

Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.

PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads
Shop At PCA$60

I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.

Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.

If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.

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3
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Dies at 81
LITERARY GIANT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.16.26 11:08AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: President Barack Obama presents author Annie Dillard with the 2014 National Humanities Medal at The White House on September 10, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage)
Leigh Vogel/WireImage

Annie Dillard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose vivid explorations of nature made her one of America’s most celebrated literary voices, has died at 81, according to The New York Times. Dillard was just 28 when Pilgrim at Tinker Creek was published in 1974. The book won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction the following year and transformed her into a major figure in American letters. The attention that followed was not always welcome. Dillard was inundated with requests for interviews, speeches, and television appearances, while some media outlets focused as much on her appearance as her writing. She was mocked in some circles as “Cheesecake at Tinker Creek.” She responded by retreating from the spotlight, eventually moving to Washington state. Dillard went on to publish essays, poetry, novels, journalism, and a memoir, as well as The Writing Life, a bestselling meditation on the demands of putting words on a page. Her final book, The Maytrees, appeared in 2007. Dillard was last photographed publicly in 2014, when President Barack Obama presented her with the National Humanities Medal.

Read it at New York Times

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4
First Class Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat Breaks Silence
TAILSPIN
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.16.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 6:27PM EDT 
A passenger is detained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark.
A passenger is detained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark. Instagram/Richard Olenick

The reaction of a first class passenger who was duct-taped to his seat after an alleged racist, antisemitic, and homophobic violent drunken meltdown has been revealed. Layne Lundeen was forcibly restrained on his American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Newark, New Jersey, after he allegedly screamed abuse at the man next to him. The alleged meltdown got worse when he tried to assault the neighboring passenger, a woman who tried to defuse the situation, and the flight attendant. He was restrained by two flight attendants and three passengers, one an ex-cop. “I assaulted a police officer? Is that what it says?” Lundeen told a judicial officer in a recording obtained by The Banner. “Oh my god. What a mess,” he added after being filled in on the accusations. The Banner also reported that Lundeen downed two screwdrivers on the plane. The flight was forced to divert to Baltimore, where the man was taken into custody. Lundeen, 67, was fired from his job at an Arizona realty company. He is due to stand trial on October 19 in the District Court of Maryland for Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie, charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Read it at The Banner

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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5
Scientists Make Wild 66-Million-Year-Old Discovery in North Dakota
GIANT FINDING
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 2:29PM EDT 
Scientists discover the first-ever adult T. rex trackway.
Scientists discover the first-ever adult T. rex trackway. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Scientists believe a recent discovery in North Dakota is the first known trackway left by an adult T. rex—66.5 million years after the dinosaur’s extinction. Researchers unearthed the footprint sequence in 2025 in the Hell Creek Formation of southwestern North Dakota and published the findings Sept. 9 in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. At least four of the nearly 3-foot-long, three-toed footprints stretch more than 23 feet across the rocky terrain. While isolated footprints have been attributed to adult T. rex, researchers say this is the first uncovered adult T. rex trackway. “This is the first time scientists have described a sequence of tracks, or trackway, likely left by this most famous of dinosaurs,” the release said. The team returned to the site this summer and made another shocking discovery: a fifth track. “I have no doubt that if we were to continue to dig further into a hill that we would find more,” said Tyler Lyson, the senior curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the study’s co-author. “By cleaning these tracks, we might be able to have a better idea of what the actual foot of a T. rex looked like.”

Read it at Fox News

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6
‘Peppa Pig’ Creator Targeted by Notorious Crime Gang
PEPPA PILLAGE
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.16.26 6:16PM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 3:59PM EDT 
Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig Peppa Pig/Disney General Entertainment Con

The animator who co-created the beloved children’s TV show “Peppa Pig” has been robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth of belongings, including a Rolex, handbags, and suitcases designed by Chanel. Cops say the perpetrators—Romanian nationals Adrian Alempi, 34, and Radu Dogaru, 41—are the same pair behind one of the world’s largest art heists. The thieves were convicted for the October 2012 robbery at Rotterdam’s Kunsthal gallery, where they stole artworks by Picasso, Matisse, and Monet, worth $24.4 million. Released for their initial heist in 2018, the men broke in through a first-floor window at Mark Baker’s England home on Valentine’s Day while he and his wife went out for about 90 minutes, it was revealed at their sentencing on Tuesday, according to The Sun. The judge overseeing the case said that Baker’s wife was traumatized by the break-in. “She didn’t want to leave the house in case she came back to find it burgled again,” the judge said. “She said she screamed when her husband came up behind her wearing dark clothes as she thought he was a burglar.” The judge sentenced Dogaru to four years in prison, while Alempi received a five-year sentence because he entered the United Kingdom illegally.

Read it at New York Post

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7
Trailblazing Novelist and Playwright Dies at 77
‘DISTINCTIVE VOICE'
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 11:53AM EDT 
Playwright Bonnie Greer poses after being awarded the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) medal from the Prince of Wales at a 2010 investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.
Playwright Bonnie Greer poses after being awarded the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) medal from the Prince of Wales at a 2010 investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. POOL New/REUTERS

Bonnie Greer, the award-winning author of Hanging by Her Teeth and Obama Music and the play Munda Negra, has died at 77. The Chicago-born commentator, who became an influential figure in British culture, died Tuesday evening following a short illness, her family said. “Her intelligence, courage and distinctive voice made an enduring contribution to British cultural and public life,” her husband, David Hutchins, said in a statement Wednesday to The Guardian. “To me, she was my partner, confidante and inspiration, and I feel profoundly privileged to have shared my life with her.” No further details were provided about her illness. As a cultural critic and feminist, she became a prominent voice in Britain after moving from the U.S. to London in 1986. Greer was a regular panelist on Newsnight Review and Question Time, a chancellor of Kingston University, and a board member of the Royal Opera House, the British Museum, and the London Film School. She was also appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her contribution to the arts in 2010. Her husband, however, said Wednesday that “those closest to Bonnie will remember her warmth, humor, generosity and extraordinary ability to bring people together.”

Read it at The Guardian

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8
Merriam-Webster Adds 1,400 New Words, Including ‘Looksmaxxing’ and ‘Meme Coin’
GLOW-UP
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 12:35PM EDT 
A copy of the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary sitting on top of blades of grass.
Merriam-Webster is adding 1,400 new words to its online dictionary. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Having a “crashout” or experiencing the “Sunday scaries”? Ever fallen for a “rickroll”? Merriam-Webster is keeping up with the ever-evolving English language by adding 1,400 new words and definitions to its site. The dictionary’s latest “glow-up” is intended to “reflect words and meanings that have demonstrated widespread use over time, offering a window into the world today,” the dictionary publisher said in a statement on Tuesday. New entries include “California sober”—in which a person abstains from drugs and alcohol while continuing to use cannabis—and “cake pop.” Other new words, such as “looksmaxxing”—a social media subculture focused on using often-controversial methods to increase physical attractiveness—and “parasocial” —referring to a one-sided emotional connection with someone one doesn’t know personally—are inspired by the internet. Many tech- and AI-related terms also made it into the dictionary, including “vibe coding,” “compute” as a noun, “meme coin” and “AGI,” referring to a hypothetical type of AI with human-like intelligence.

Read it at NBC News

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Updated 09.08.26 3:26PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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9
First Winner of ‘The Voice’ Found Dead at 43
SAD REALITY
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 10:28AM EDT 
Singer Ben Saunders performs live on stage at the Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands on May 13, 2011.
Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty

Ben Saunders, the winner of the first-ever edition of The Voice, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a lake in the Netherlands. The 43-year-old had been missing since morning. Police say they have ruled out foul play but no cause of death has been announced, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. The singer’s brother, Dean Saunders, announced the news in a tribute on social media. London-born Saunders was raised in Hoorn, a town 32 miles north of Amsterdam. In 2011, he won the first season of The Voice of Holland, which later launched a global franchise of televised singing competitions. That same year, Saunders’ debut album, “You Thought You Knew Me By Now,” reached number one in the Netherlands. Saunders also ran a tattoo shop in the Dutch city of Arnhem, where he lived, but his body was found at Rijkerswoerdse Plassen about 8 miles south. The Sun reports that Saunders is survived by his fiancée, Janita Engels, and his three children.

Read it at The Sun

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10
Lena Dunham, 40, Welcomes First Baby
FROM GIRL TO MOM
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 09.16.26 11:04AM EDT 
Luis Felber and Lena Dunham
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Luis Felber and Lena Dunham attend "Storytellers: Lena Dunham with Michelle Buteau" during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Lena Dunham has become a mom at 40, welcoming her first child with her husband, Luis Felber. The Girls creator, actress and author, and Felber, also 40, welcomed a daughter via surrogate, Dunham revealed in a Vogue essay. The couple married in September 2021. Dunham had previously spoken candidly about taking a different path to motherhood after undergoing a hysterectomy because of intense pain from endometriosis. During an April appearance on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, Dunham recalled grieving after the surgery. “Some people don’t dream about being mothers, but I had, and it was a big part of my identity that I was going to do it someday in that way,” she said. But Dunham said meeting others who built families in different ways gave her a new perspective. “Whatever way it happens, I will feel so grateful,” she said. In July 2025, Dunham told The Times that she and Felber were “in the process of expanding our family in new ways.”

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Read it at People

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