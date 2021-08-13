Grammy-Winning Folk Legend Nanci Griffith Dies at 68
‘JUST SAD’
Grammy-winning folk singer Nanci Griffith, 68, died Friday in Nashville, her management said. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment, her management company, told the Associated Press in a statement. Famous for her timely and narrative folk tunes, Griffith helped inspire a cadre of artists, including musicians Darius Rucker and Bette Midler. “I am just sad man,” Rucker wrote on Twitter. “Singing with her was my favorite things to do.” She won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1994 for her 10th album Other Voices, Other Rooms, which featured a collection of cover songs from a variety of artists.
Griffith’s management did not disclose her cause of death.