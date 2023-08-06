Texas Couple Died in Brutal Heat After A/C Broke
‘NOT A JOKE’
The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office recently determined that an elderly couple from Texas died due to heat strokes after their air-conditioning stopped working, ABC 13 reported. Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72, along with their dog, were found dead in their mobile home on June 16. Their daughter, Roxana Floods, told ABC 13 that the couple’s A/C had failed only a few days prior, but they didn’t tell anybody and refused help because they were used to growing up without A/C. She said her parents lacked the money to fix it, so they fought through the brutal heat while seeking a loan to cover repairs. Ramona and Monway finally secured the loan on June 15, but the next day—when a technician was scheduled to repair their unit—they were declared dead. “It’s been devastating to our family. The heat, it’s just not a joke,” Floods said. “Everybody that I talk to, I tell them to tell their parents, ‘Don’t be too proud to ask for help.’”