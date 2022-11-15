Great Jones Colorful Cookware Is Discounted Up to 50% off for Black Friday
Great Jones is known for a super stylish line of colorful bake and cookware with quality that exceeds its good looks. The brand is running its biggest sale of the year with up to 50% of items and sets.
Whether you are looking to upgrade your kitchen or gift a loved one, there’s something for everyone: cast iron, bread pans, gorgeous mixing bowl sets, and so much more. There are handy functional sets for a coordinated kitchen collection, with a frying pan, saucepan, and baking sheet, especially perfect for housewarming or dorm gifts. If you’re looking to overhaul your cooking gear, the Family Set is a complete collection at an amazing price–$375, regularly $615. Details like the welded golden handles on the fry pans stand out and bring a bit of charm to everyday tasks.
Perhaps their most popular items are the stunning Dutch ovens, which the Scouted team verifies elicit an abundance of admiration when brought to a pot-luck. These are available in various colors, like pink, blue, red, and green. Great Jones uses nonstick and non-toxic materials that are safe for all oven types. Items purchased during the sale still qualify for free returns and a 60-day trial (because it’s always nice when a brand stands by what they sell). The sale ends on November 28, so don’t miss out!
Great Jones Black Friday Sale
Up to 50% off
Free Shipping | Free Returns
