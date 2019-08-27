CHEAT SHEET
HEAT OF THE MOMENT
Greek Tennis Star Stefanos Tsitsipas Blows Up on U.S. Open Umpire: ‘You’re All Weirdos!’
Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas reportedly accused an umpire of being biased against him during a Tuesday U.S. Open match against Andrey Rublev, telling the official: “You’re all weirdos!” According to the Associated Press, the tirade from Tsitsipas to French umpire Damien Dumusois came during the game's fourth set. Dumusois told Tsitsipas it was time to play while the tennis player was still reaching to get a new headband from his bag. Tsitsipas told Dumusois he needed more time, to which the umpire told the tennis player he would be penalized. “I don’t care... Do whatever you want, because you’re the worst,” Tsitsipas responded. “I don’t know what you have against me... Because you’re French probably and you’re all weirdos! You’re all weirdos!”
Later, Tsitsipas told reporters he thought Dumusois' remarks during the match were “very incorrect.” He also said the umpire contributed to his loss against Rublev after Dumusois accused him of receiving coaching from his father during the game. “Well, it’s not very pleasant when you have the umpire give you warnings and time violations and coaching violations during a match,” he said. “It can affect your thinking. It can affect your decision-making.”