Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Detained During Protest Against Wind Turbines
Greta Thunberg was detained by authorities in Norway on Wednesday during a protest against wind turbines. The climate crisis campaigner, 20, was twice removed from demonstrations blocking government buildings in Oslo. Although wind power is generally seen as a cleaner alternative energy source to carbon-emitting fossil fuels, protesters in Norway are demanding that the government remove 151 turbines erected on pastures used by the country’s Indigenous Sami reindeer herders. Norway’s supreme court ruled two years ago that the turbines set up on two wind farms violated Sami rights under international law, but they still remain in operation. “We want to make it very clear that it is the Norwegian state that is committing the real crime here, for violating human rights,” Thunberg told Reuters minutes before she was hauled away from the protest by police as she held a Sami flag.