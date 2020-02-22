Greyhound Won’t Permit Warrantless Immigration Searches on Buses
Greyhound bus company said it won’t allow Border Patrol agents to board their buses to conduct immigration checks without a warrant, the Associated Press reports. In a statement, the nation’s largest bus company said it would notify the Department of Homeland Security that it doesn’t consent to warrantless searches on buses and terminal areas that are not open to the public—like areas where an individual needs a ticket to access. The company also said it would give drivers and bus station employees updated guidance for the new policy, and it would place stickers on buses stating that it did not consent to the searches. Greyhound previously said they had no choice but to consent to such searches under federal law. However, a leaked Border Patrol memo stated that agents can’t board private buses without the bus company’s consent. Two other U.S. bus companies, Jefferson Lines and MTRWestern, have taken similar steps to Greyhound. Customs and Border Protection has not spoken publicly on the matter.