    ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has Now Officially Lost Its Last Drop of ‘Grey’ DNA

    SO LONG, FAREWELL

    Laura Bradley

    Senior Entertainment Reporter

    It looks like Grey’s Anatomy has bled its final drop of “Grey” DNA. Ellen Pompeo, who had anchored the series since 2005, had her last episode as a series regular in February, and now, Kelly McCreary—who for nine seasons has played Meredith’s half-sister, Maggie Pierce—has announced that she’ll exit the ABC medical drama in April. Barring a sudden reveal that someone like Schmitt has been Meredith’s long-lost cousin all along, she was Meredith’s final living, biological relative on the series. (Although, at this point, Meredith and her sister-in-law, Amelia Shepherd, might as well also be blood.) McCreary told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. ... Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

