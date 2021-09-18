CHEAT SHEET
Grimes Reveals She Hates Being Called ‘Mother’
Whatever you do, don’t call Grimes a mom: the Canadian musician and parent to baby X Æ A-12 (she calls him “X”), told Vogue that she hates the term. “Being a mother—feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word,” Grimes, aka Claire Elise Boucher, said. “Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama.’ Which is so... I’m like, ‘How are you...?’ Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.’” Grimes was last seen at the Met Gala solo this week, without her longtime partner Elon Musk as a date.