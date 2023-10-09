Guillermo del Toro: My Jabba the Hutt Movie Was Killed

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Guillermo del Toro is confirming that he was involved in a movie centered on Star Wars crime lord Jabba the Hutt before the project was killed. “We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy,” the filmmaker said at a recent event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away. Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.'”