Hal Blaine, the Drummer Who Kicked Off ‘Be My Baby,’ Dies at Age 90
DOWNBEAT
Drummer Hal Blaine—who worked with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and the Beach Boys, and founded the seminal recording studio musicians the Wrecking Crew—has died aged 90, his family has announced. Blaine was one of the most recorded musicians in pop music history and played on hits by the Beach Boys, the Carpenters, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, and The Byrds—and even the theme song to The Brady Bunch. His opening drumbeat on the Ronettes’ 1963 hit “Be My Baby” is one of the most recognizable intros in rock history; he also played on Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “California Dreaming” by the Mamas and Papas, and The Byrds’ “Mr. Tambourine Man.” Brian Wilson the Beach Boys tweeted: “Hal taught me a lot, and he had so much to do with our success—he was the greatest drummer ever. We also laughed an awful lot. Hal, we love you and our memories will last forever.” Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts said Monday: “Godspeed Hal. He gave us all so much. Feeling very blessed to have celebrated his life with him.”