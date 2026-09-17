Famed bowler and sports broadcaster Randy Pederson died Wednesday, prompting colleagues, professional bowlers, and sports writers to honor his widely celebrated career. Former bowler and coach Bob Learn Jr. wrote on Facebook, “Everyone on tour has a story to tell about Randy, as he always had something funny to say.” The 64-year-old had a storied career in the sport and was inducted into the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 2025. He won 13 PBA titles, including one major championship, from the 1980s until 2002 and served as the association’s lead color commentator for 25 years. Bowling writer Lucas Wiseman included the 988 crisis hotline number in his tribute with, “Today is a tough day for the sport of bowling. The news will come out when it’s time. If you are struggling and need help, please reach out to someone.” PBA Commissioner Tom Clark said Pedersen was “supremely talented” at everything he did. “He was our voice, … I spoke with so many people today who loved him. There will never be another Randy Pedersen,” Clark added.