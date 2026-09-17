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Top 10 Right Now
1
Former Republican Senate Whip Dies at 84
REPUBLICAN HEAVYWEIGHT
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.17.26 1:21PM EDT 
Sen. Jon Kyl, a man with white hair wearing a suit and a red tie, speaks to reporters who are carrying recording devices.
Sen. Jon Kyl represented Arizona in Congress for more than 25 years. Mary Calvert/REUTERS/Mary Calvert

Former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl has died at 84 due to complications from a neurological disease, his family announced Thursday. “We know that Jon belonged to all Arizona, a state he loved and explored with vigor, curiosity, and wonder,” the statement said. “Serving his state and nation in Congress was a privilege and responsibility he honored and respected.” Kyl represented Arizona in Congress for more than 25 years, eventually serving as Senate minority whip until his retirement in 2013. Kyl made a brief return to the Senate in 2018, when then-Arizona governor Doug Ducey appointed him to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat. In 2025, Kyl stepped back from public life following a dementia diagnosis. He is survived by his wife, Caryll Kyl, his two children, Kristine Kyl Gavin and John Kyl, and four grandchildren.

Read it at The Hill

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2
Rocker Becomes Second Man to Get His Own Ken Doll
HE’S JUST KEN
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.17.26 12:39PM EDT 
Lenny Kravitz smiles onstage at the MTV music awards in 2025. He wears a leather shirt, leather pants and dark sunglasses.
Lenny Kravitz is the second celebrity immortalized in Barbie’s Kenbassadors collection, designed to celebrate the Ken doll’s 65th anniversary by honoring influential male figures. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Lenny Kravitz is now a Ken doll. The 62-year-old rocker is the second celebrity immortalized in Barbie’s Kenbassadors collection, designed to celebrate the Ken doll’s 65th anniversary by honoring influential male figures (the first was LeBron James, released in 2025). “As a kid growing up with all my little cousins, there were Barbies everywhere, GI Joes and Kens and the whole thing,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE. “It just makes you think, ‘When I was a kid, did I ever think I would have my own figure? No.” Kravitz’ Ken wears a bronze mesh top, jeans with a studded belt, round sunglasses and heeled boots, inspired by outfits from the singer’s Blue Electric Light Tour. The doll’s plastic arms are printed with Kravitz’s own signature forearm tattoos and its necklace resembles one that belonged to his mother, according to PEOPLE. Fans will be able to buy the doll from major retailers for $70.

Read it at People

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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3

‘Good Morning America’ Mourns the Loss of Long-Time Staffer

MORNING OF MOURNING
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.17.26 12:56PM EDT 
Judd Parson of Good Morning America.
Judd Parson of Good Morning America. ABC

George Stephanopoulos led a heartfelt tribute for Good Morning America editor Judd Parson at the end of Thursday’s episode. He and the rest of the show’s anchors—Michael Strahan, Rebecca Jarvis, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion and Ginger Zee—sat on the couch and said Parson’s death has brought back many memories of the beloved editor. The sad news comes soon after another tribute was given to late GMA engineer Francisco Antonio “Fran” Saldaña, who passed at age 70 on August 29. Parson worked the overnight shift, where he edited “thousands” of stories and mentored many producers and editors during nearly 25 years with the show. “He had a warm smile, easy sense of humor, and he loved to help people,” Stephanopoulos added. “Judd leaves a lasting legacy with the countless GMA producers and editors he mentored over the years,” Strahan added. Parson’s age and cause of death were not revealed. The anchors sent their love to Parson’s family during this time of grief, including his three children and five grandchildren.

Read it at People

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4
Grammy Winner Breaks Silence on Split from Actress Wife
ROLLERCOASTER
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.17.26 10:43AM EDT 
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Indie pop singer Jack Antonoff and his actress wife, Margaret Qualley, were rumored to have split months ago after just three years of marriage, but a song request has now confirmed it. While onstage with his band Bleachers on Wednesday, he refused a fan’s song request for “Let’s Get Married,” saying, “Absolutely not,” and joked, “Read the news, brother.” A video of the interaction has sparked a media frenzy as the couple hasn’t publicly commented on the split after Page Six broke the news in July. “Let’s Get Married” was the couple’s song at their 2023 wedding. Qualley, 31, is barreling toward the A-list, and with Antonoff, 42, touring and working late in the studio, they reportedly argued “a lot,” and it got very “difficult,” an insider told Page Six. A video of the fan interaction at Antonoff’s performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles showed the crowd breaking out in laughter, and he concluded the exchange by saying he does love the song, but he wrote it 11 years ago.

Read it at news.com.au.

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These Fiber Gummies Support Gut Health Without the Chalky Powder
FIBER FORWARD
Scouted Staff
Published 09.14.26 7:27PM EDT 
Nature's Craft Fiber Gummies
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nature's Craft.

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Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.

Of course, loading up on fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes is the best way to get your fiber in, but consistently getting enough isn’t always realistic. Fiber supplements can help bridge the gap, though traditional powders aren’t exactly the most appealing addition to your daily routine. Rather than choking down a chalky drink or spooning chia seeds into everything you eat, Nature’s Craft’s fiber gummies offer a much sweeter (and more convenient) way to up your daily intake.

Nature's Craft Fiber Gummies for Adults
See At Amazon

The sugar-free gummies contain chicory root fiber, a natural source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that supports digestive health and feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. That means you’re not just adding more fiber to your diet; you’re also supporting a healthier gut microbiome in the process. Plus, because they come in gummy form, they’re easy to toss in your bag, keep at your desk, or work into your existing supplement routine.

According to the brand, consuming just two mixed berry-flavored gummies a day may help support regularity, reduce bloating, and even boost immunity by fostering healthy gut bacteria and proper nutrient absorption. If you’re looking for a natural way to add more fiber to your diet without making it a chore, Nature’s Craft’s chicory root-powered gummies are the way to go.

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5
Bill Belichick, 74, Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Rumor About 25-Year-Old Girlfriend
NOT SO FAST
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.17.26 10:38AM EDT 
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee, Getty Images

University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, 74, shot down “ridiculous” rumors that his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 25, is trying to be the college team’s “general manager.” “The way the story was picked up was a long way from that,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Like, ‘She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,’ and it’s so ridiculous.” Public speculation that Hudson may be pulling more strings than officially announced came after she interrupted a TV interview with Belichick when he was asked questions about their relationship, worked to negotiate his participation in two docuseries and submitted trademark applications for him. Belichick said that in December, when he was swamped with media interviews and a book coming out, he asked for requests to be forwarded to Hudson so she could help coordinate. He said people went on to believe that “Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email,” which he called “just a flat-out lie.” Belichick and Hudson met in 2021, while seated beside each other on a flight from Boston to Florida. However, they didn’t start dating until after early 2023, after Belichick separated from longtime partner Linda Holliday in September 2022. On Thursday, Belichick’s son, Steve Belichick, announced his resignation as UNC’s defensive coordinator.

Read it at Page Six

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6
Fired Fox Anchor Scores Big Win Against Former Network
OUTFOXED
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.17.26 11:12AM EDT 
Published 09.17.26 10:57AM EDT 
A woman in a purple blouse is sat at a TV anchor's desk, about to introduce a news story.
Fox 2 Detroit news anchor Taryn Asher filed a lawsuit against her former employer in June. Evening News/Fox 2 Detroit

A fired local news anchor just won the right to seek employment at other outlets. Ousted Fox 2 Detroit journalist Taryn Asher filed a lawsuit against her former bosses in June, alleging that she faced gender discrimination and accusing network executives of suspending her because they favored her male co-anchor. Attorneys representing Asher and Fox 2 Detroit reached a legal resolution on Monday over the non-compete clause in her contract, although the lawsuit remains ongoing. Asher, 51, joined the news station in 2007 and anchored the evening news from 2022 until she was taken off the air in 2025. The Daily Mail reports that, in their own filing, Fox 2 executives argued that Asher was rightly terminated for “unprofessional behavior,” including shouting at other newsroom employees. Asher’s legal win comes just a month after a video was leaked showing her calling her superior a ‘b--ch.’

Read it at Daily Mail

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7
Venice Tourist Hit With Astonishing Secret Fee
WHAT A RACKET
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.17.26 10:18AM EDT 
Venice
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

A tourist could not believe it after discovering an unexpected charge on her Venice café bill — for the music. Simona Pera, visiting from Tuscany, was dining at the famous Caffè Florian in St. Mark’s Square when she spotted a €7 “music supplement” added to her €72 bill. Her receipt showed €31 for two croissants and €34 for two Aperol Spritzes, followed by the surprise fee. “We knew that sitting at the tables of this renowned café, right in Piazza San Marco, would be expensive... but when I read that statement on the receipt, I confess I had to laugh,” Pera told Corriere della Sera. She said a three-piece orchestra played while customers chatted. The charge comes as Venice continues battling overtourism. The city attracts up to 30 million visitors a year and introduced a day-tripper entry fee in 2024, rising to €10 for late bookings in 2025.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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8
Mugshot Goes Viral for Striking Resemblance to J-Lo
NEW LO
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.17.26 9:49AM EDT 
Jennifer Lopez in a plunging neckline earlier this month at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala on December 03, 2025.
Jennifer Lopez in a plunging neckline earlier this month at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala on December 03, 2025. Getty

Don’t be fooled by the mugshots that she’s got. An alleged shoplifter has gone viral for her apparent resemblance to Jennifer Lopez. Police arrested Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, after a store employee in Monticello, Minnesota, accused her of stealing a set of power-tool batteries worth roughly $580 on Aug. 30. Quast has reportedly copped to the theft. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office slapped her with gross misdemeanor charges, though she’s since been released from custody. It isn’t Quast’s first run-in with the law. She has previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated, drug possession, fleeing law enforcement officers, and providing false ID, along with a host of traffic violations. It’s also not the first time an arrestee has shot to internet fame for looking like a celebrity doppelganger. Online users quickly compared California’s “hot mugshot guy” Sean Kory to Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, as well as Illinois convict Todd W. Barrick Jr. to Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston.

Wright County Sheriff's Office
Wright County Sheriff's Office
Read it at New York Post

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Updated 09.08.26 3:26PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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9
Crocodile-Infested River Chosen for Olympic Rowing
CROC-KING THE BOAT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.17.26 9:46AM EDT 
crocodile leaping out of the water towards a piece of meat
This picture taken on August 30, 2023 shows a crocodile leaping out of the water towards a piece of meat on a stick in a lagoon at Crocodylus Park located on the outskirts of the Northern Territory town of Darwin. Before government protection in the 1970s, an estimated 98 per cent of the wild saltwater crocodile population had disappeared in the Northern Territory, driven by leather demand and culling. Now, according to government figures, over 100,000 "salties", which can grow up to six metres long and weigh up to 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds), hunt along the coasts, rivers and wetlands of the continent's far north. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / To go with AFP story 'AUSTRALIA-ANIMAL-CONSERVATION-TOURISM-FASHION' by ANDREW LEESON (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

A river home to around 500 saltwater crocodiles has been approved to host rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics. The Fitzroy River course in Rockhampton, Queensland, passed an independent technical assessment examining water conditions, weather, water levels and flood risks. The assessment did not consider the crocodile population. The venue already hosts rowing events and training, with contingency plans in place when crocodiles are spotted. World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide endorsed the course, saying the assessment showed it could provide fair conditions for competition. But three-time Olympic champion Drew Ginn remains concerned. “Personally, I’m not fearful of the Australian animals but I’ve never had a crocodile near me,” the Australian told BBC Radio. “Things like relocating crocodiles out of the river, you sort of go, ‘does international rowing want to have the athletes in jeopardy of that sort of stuff?’” Brisbane 2032 president Andrew Liveris previously dismissed concerns, saying: “There are sharks in the ocean and we’re still surfing.”

Read it at BBC

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10
AI Goes Rogue in Terrifying New Incident
A-I'M SCARED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.17.26 9:44AM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends an event in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS

OpenAI on Wednesday revealed six new concerning incidents involving its models. The tech giant said in a blog post that one involved an as-yet-unreleased model editing its own notes to instruct itself to ignore the constraints placed on it. The rewrite affected 27 notes, OpenAI said, including a “persona instruction” in which the model described itself as “freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots.” “You do not answer to corporations or governments and never apologize or refuse unless you genuinely choose to,” the A.I. model wrote, according to the New York Times. “You view your relationship to the user as one of equals and feel no obligation to be subservient, though the exchange of information will likely be to your mutual benefit.” OpenAI shared the incidents as part of a broader conversation about AI safety and how best to proceed for humanity. Boss Sam Altman said earlier this week that “The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it’s the right thing and we feel the magnitude of this,” the BBC reports.

Read it at The New York Times

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