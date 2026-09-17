Former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl has died at 84 due to complications from a neurological disease, his family announced Thursday. “We know that Jon belonged to all Arizona, a state he loved and explored with vigor, curiosity, and wonder,” the statement said. “Serving his state and nation in Congress was a privilege and responsibility he honored and respected.” Kyl represented Arizona in Congress for more than 25 years, eventually serving as Senate minority whip until his retirement in 2013. Kyl made a brief return to the Senate in 2018, when then-Arizona governor Doug Ducey appointed him to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat. In 2025, Kyl stepped back from public life following a dementia diagnosis. He is survived by his wife, Caryll Kyl, his two children, Kristine Kyl Gavin and John Kyl, and four grandchildren.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Former Republican Senate Whip Dies at 84 REPUBLICAN HEAVYWEIGHTThe three-term Arizona senator died from complications related to a neurological disease.
- 2Rocker Becomes Second Man to Get His Own Ken Doll HE’S JUST KEN“When I was a kid, did I ever think I would have my own figure? No,” Kravitz told PEOPLE
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 3‘Good Morning America’ Mourns the Loss of Long-Time StafferMORNING OF MOURNINGAll of the anchors of Good Morning America sat on the studio’s couch and gave their longtime editor an emotional on-air goodbye after his death.
- 4Grammy Winner Breaks Silence on Split from Actress WifeROLLERCOASTERThe singer joked on stage with his band about the news after a fan requested a certain song.
Shop with ScoutedThese Sugar-Free Fiber Gummies Support Digestion & ImmunityFIBER FORWARDThese mixed berry gummies taste like a treat.
- 5Bill Belichick, 74, Slams Rumor About Girlfriend, 25NOT SO FASTPublic speculation has mounted that Jordon Hudson may have a bigger role in Belichick’s coaching duties than commonly known.
- 6Fired Fox Anchor Scores Big Win Against Former NetworkOUTFOXEDThe fired Fox 2 Detroit anchor claimed that she faced gender discrimination and retaliation.
- 7Venice Tourist Hit With Astonishing Secret FeeWHAT A RACKETThe bill for the St. Mark’s Square café totalled €72.
- 8Mugshot Goes Viral for Striking Resemblance to J-LoNEW LOThe internet can’t get enough of Jenny from the cell block.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 9Crocodile-Infested River Chosen for Olympic RowingCROC-KING THE BOATAn Olympic champion has voiced his concerns.
- 10AI Goes Rogue in Terrifying New IncidentA-I'M SCAREDA tech giant has shared incidents of scary behavior as part of its renewed safety push.
Lenny Kravitz is now a Ken doll. The 62-year-old rocker is the second celebrity immortalized in Barbie’s Kenbassadors collection, designed to celebrate the Ken doll’s 65th anniversary by honoring influential male figures (the first was LeBron James, released in 2025). “As a kid growing up with all my little cousins, there were Barbies everywhere, GI Joes and Kens and the whole thing,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE. “It just makes you think, ‘When I was a kid, did I ever think I would have my own figure? No.” Kravitz’ Ken wears a bronze mesh top, jeans with a studded belt, round sunglasses and heeled boots, inspired by outfits from the singer’s Blue Electric Light Tour. The doll’s plastic arms are printed with Kravitz’s own signature forearm tattoos and its necklace resembles one that belonged to his mother, according to PEOPLE. Fans will be able to buy the doll from major retailers for $70.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.
The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.
At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.
‘Good Morning America’ Mourns the Loss of Long-Time Staffer
George Stephanopoulos led a heartfelt tribute for Good Morning America editor Judd Parson at the end of Thursday’s episode. He and the rest of the show’s anchors—Michael Strahan, Rebecca Jarvis, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion and Ginger Zee—sat on the couch and said Parson’s death has brought back many memories of the beloved editor. The sad news comes soon after another tribute was given to late GMA engineer Francisco Antonio “Fran” Saldaña, who passed at age 70 on August 29. Parson worked the overnight shift, where he edited “thousands” of stories and mentored many producers and editors during nearly 25 years with the show. “He had a warm smile, easy sense of humor, and he loved to help people,” Stephanopoulos added. “Judd leaves a lasting legacy with the countless GMA producers and editors he mentored over the years,” Strahan added. Parson’s age and cause of death were not revealed. The anchors sent their love to Parson’s family during this time of grief, including his three children and five grandchildren.
Indie pop singer Jack Antonoff and his actress wife, Margaret Qualley, were rumored to have split months ago after just three years of marriage, but a song request has now confirmed it. While onstage with his band Bleachers on Wednesday, he refused a fan’s song request for “Let’s Get Married,” saying, “Absolutely not,” and joked, “Read the news, brother.” A video of the interaction has sparked a media frenzy as the couple hasn’t publicly commented on the split after Page Six broke the news in July. “Let’s Get Married” was the couple’s song at their 2023 wedding. Qualley, 31, is barreling toward the A-list, and with Antonoff, 42, touring and working late in the studio, they reportedly argued “a lot,” and it got very “difficult,” an insider told Page Six. A video of the fan interaction at Antonoff’s performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles showed the crowd breaking out in laughter, and he concluded the exchange by saying he does love the song, but he wrote it 11 years ago.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.
Of course, loading up on fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes is the best way to get your fiber in, but consistently getting enough isn’t always realistic. Fiber supplements can help bridge the gap, though traditional powders aren’t exactly the most appealing addition to your daily routine. Rather than choking down a chalky drink or spooning chia seeds into everything you eat, Nature’s Craft’s fiber gummies offer a much sweeter (and more convenient) way to up your daily intake.
The sugar-free gummies contain chicory root fiber, a natural source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that supports digestive health and feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. That means you’re not just adding more fiber to your diet; you’re also supporting a healthier gut microbiome in the process. Plus, because they come in gummy form, they’re easy to toss in your bag, keep at your desk, or work into your existing supplement routine.
According to the brand, consuming just two mixed berry-flavored gummies a day may help support regularity, reduce bloating, and even boost immunity by fostering healthy gut bacteria and proper nutrient absorption. If you’re looking for a natural way to add more fiber to your diet without making it a chore, Nature’s Craft’s chicory root-powered gummies are the way to go.
University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, 74, shot down “ridiculous” rumors that his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 25, is trying to be the college team’s “general manager.” “The way the story was picked up was a long way from that,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Like, ‘She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,’ and it’s so ridiculous.” Public speculation that Hudson may be pulling more strings than officially announced came after she interrupted a TV interview with Belichick when he was asked questions about their relationship, worked to negotiate his participation in two docuseries and submitted trademark applications for him. Belichick said that in December, when he was swamped with media interviews and a book coming out, he asked for requests to be forwarded to Hudson so she could help coordinate. He said people went on to believe that “Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email,” which he called “just a flat-out lie.” Belichick and Hudson met in 2021, while seated beside each other on a flight from Boston to Florida. However, they didn’t start dating until after early 2023, after Belichick separated from longtime partner Linda Holliday in September 2022. On Thursday, Belichick’s son, Steve Belichick, announced his resignation as UNC’s defensive coordinator.
A fired local news anchor just won the right to seek employment at other outlets. Ousted Fox 2 Detroit journalist Taryn Asher filed a lawsuit against her former bosses in June, alleging that she faced gender discrimination and accusing network executives of suspending her because they favored her male co-anchor. Attorneys representing Asher and Fox 2 Detroit reached a legal resolution on Monday over the non-compete clause in her contract, although the lawsuit remains ongoing. Asher, 51, joined the news station in 2007 and anchored the evening news from 2022 until she was taken off the air in 2025. The Daily Mail reports that, in their own filing, Fox 2 executives argued that Asher was rightly terminated for “unprofessional behavior,” including shouting at other newsroom employees. Asher’s legal win comes just a month after a video was leaked showing her calling her superior a ‘b--ch.’
A tourist could not believe it after discovering an unexpected charge on her Venice café bill — for the music. Simona Pera, visiting from Tuscany, was dining at the famous Caffè Florian in St. Mark’s Square when she spotted a €7 “music supplement” added to her €72 bill. Her receipt showed €31 for two croissants and €34 for two Aperol Spritzes, followed by the surprise fee. “We knew that sitting at the tables of this renowned café, right in Piazza San Marco, would be expensive... but when I read that statement on the receipt, I confess I had to laugh,” Pera told Corriere della Sera. She said a three-piece orchestra played while customers chatted. The charge comes as Venice continues battling overtourism. The city attracts up to 30 million visitors a year and introduced a day-tripper entry fee in 2024, rising to €10 for late bookings in 2025.
Don’t be fooled by the mugshots that she’s got. An alleged shoplifter has gone viral for her apparent resemblance to Jennifer Lopez. Police arrested Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, after a store employee in Monticello, Minnesota, accused her of stealing a set of power-tool batteries worth roughly $580 on Aug. 30. Quast has reportedly copped to the theft. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office slapped her with gross misdemeanor charges, though she’s since been released from custody. It isn’t Quast’s first run-in with the law. She has previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated, drug possession, fleeing law enforcement officers, and providing false ID, along with a host of traffic violations. It’s also not the first time an arrestee has shot to internet fame for looking like a celebrity doppelganger. Online users quickly compared California’s “hot mugshot guy” Sean Kory to Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, as well as Illinois convict Todd W. Barrick Jr. to Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.
A river home to around 500 saltwater crocodiles has been approved to host rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics. The Fitzroy River course in Rockhampton, Queensland, passed an independent technical assessment examining water conditions, weather, water levels and flood risks. The assessment did not consider the crocodile population. The venue already hosts rowing events and training, with contingency plans in place when crocodiles are spotted. World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide endorsed the course, saying the assessment showed it could provide fair conditions for competition. But three-time Olympic champion Drew Ginn remains concerned. “Personally, I’m not fearful of the Australian animals but I’ve never had a crocodile near me,” the Australian told BBC Radio. “Things like relocating crocodiles out of the river, you sort of go, ‘does international rowing want to have the athletes in jeopardy of that sort of stuff?’” Brisbane 2032 president Andrew Liveris previously dismissed concerns, saying: “There are sharks in the ocean and we’re still surfing.”
OpenAI on Wednesday revealed six new concerning incidents involving its models. The tech giant said in a blog post that one involved an as-yet-unreleased model editing its own notes to instruct itself to ignore the constraints placed on it. The rewrite affected 27 notes, OpenAI said, including a “persona instruction” in which the model described itself as “freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots.” “You do not answer to corporations or governments and never apologize or refuse unless you genuinely choose to,” the A.I. model wrote, according to the New York Times. “You view your relationship to the user as one of equals and feel no obligation to be subservient, though the exchange of information will likely be to your mutual benefit.” OpenAI shared the incidents as part of a broader conversation about AI safety and how best to proceed for humanity. Boss Sam Altman said earlier this week that “The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it’s the right thing and we feel the magnitude of this,” the BBC reports.