University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, 74, shot down “ridiculous” rumors that his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 25, is trying to be the college team’s “general manager.” “The way the story was picked up was a long way from that,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Like, ‘She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,’ and it’s so ridiculous.” Public speculation that Hudson may be pulling more strings than officially announced came after she interrupted a TV interview with Belichick when he was asked questions about their relationship, worked to negotiate his participation in two docuseries and submitted trademark applications for him. Belichick said that in December, when he was swamped with media interviews and a book coming out, he asked for requests to be forwarded to Hudson so she could help coordinate. He said people went on to believe that “Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email,” which he called “just a flat-out lie.” Belichick and Hudson met in 2021, while seated beside each other on a flight from Boston to Florida. However, they didn’t start dating until after early 2023, after Belichick separated from longtime partner Linda Holliday in September 2022. On Thursday, Belichick’s son, Steve Belichick, announced his resignation as UNC’s defensive coordinator.
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- 1Bill Belichick, 74, Slams Rumor About Girlfriend, 25NOT SO FASTPublic speculation has mounted that Jordon Hudson may have a bigger role in Belichick’s coaching duties than commonly known.
- 2Grammy Winner Breaks Silence on Split from Actress WifeROLLERCOASTERThe singer joked on stage with his band about the news after a fan requested a certain song.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Fired Fox Anchor Scores Big Win Against Former NetworkOUTFOXEDThe fired Fox 2 Detroit anchor claimed that she faced gender discrimination and retaliation.
- 4Venice Tourist Hit With Astonishing Secret FeeWHAT A RACKETThe bill for the St. Mark’s Square café totalled €72.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 5Mugshot Goes Viral for Striking Resemblance to J-LoNEW LOThe internet can’t get enough of Jenny from the cell block.
- 6Crocodile-Infested River Chosen for Olympic RowingCROC-KING THE BOATAn Olympic champion has voiced his concerns.
- 7AI Goes Rogue in Terrifying New IncidentA-I'M SCAREDA tech giant has shared incidents of scary behavior as part of its renewed safety push.
- 8Passenger Dies After Suffering Mid-Flight Medical EpisodeFINAL FLIGHTCabin crew and passengers desperately tried to save the man’s life.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 93 Dead After Plane Crashes in Tourist Hot SpotALPINE HORRORTwo British nationals were among those killed when a small aircraft slammed into a mountainside in the Swiss Alps.
- 10Grammy-Nominated ’90s Pop Star, 56, Fighting for LifeSTAR’S BATTLEThe singer was due to launch a new musical this month.
Indie pop singer Jack Antonoff and his actress wife, Margaret Qualley, were rumored to have split months ago after just three years of marriage, but a song request has now confirmed it. While onstage with his band Bleachers on Wednesday, he refused a fan’s song request for “Let’s Get Married,” saying, “Absolutely not,” and joked, “Read the news, brother.” A video of the interaction has sparked a media frenzy as the couple hasn’t publicly commented on the split after Page Six broke the news in July. “Let’s Get Married” was the couple’s song at their 2023 wedding. Qualley, 31, is barreling toward the A-list, and with Antonoff, 42, touring and working late in the studio, they reportedly argued “a lot,” and it got very “difficult,” an insider told Page Six. A video of the fan interaction at Antonoff’s performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles showed the crowd breaking out in laughter, and he concluded the exchange by saying he does love the song, but he wrote it 11 years ago.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
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A fired local news anchor just won the right to seek employment at other outlets. Ousted Fox 2 Detroit journalist Taryn Asher filed a lawsuit against her former bosses in June, alleging that she faced gender discrimination and accusing network executives of suspending her because they favored her male co-anchor. Attorneys representing Asher and Fox 2 Detroit reached a legal resolution on Monday over the non-compete clause in her contract, although the lawsuit remains ongoing. Asher, 51, joined the news station in 2007 and anchored the evening news from 2022 until she was taken off the air in 2025. The Daily Mail reports that, in their own filing, Fox 2 executives argued that Asher was rightly terminated for “unprofessional behavior,” including shouting at other newsroom employees. Asher’s legal win comes just a month after a video was leaked showing her calling her superior a ‘b--ch.’
A tourist could not believe it after discovering an unexpected charge on her Venice café bill — for the music. Simona Pera, visiting from Tuscany, was dining at the famous Caffè Florian in St. Mark’s Square when she spotted a €7 “music supplement” added to her €72 bill. Her receipt showed €31 for two croissants and €34 for two Aperol Spritzes, followed by the surprise fee. “We knew that sitting at the tables of this renowned café, right in Piazza San Marco, would be expensive... but when I read that statement on the receipt, I confess I had to laugh,” Pera told Corriere della Sera. She said a three-piece orchestra played while customers chatted. The charge comes as Venice continues battling overtourism. The city attracts up to 30 million visitors a year and introduced a day-tripper entry fee in 2024, rising to €10 for late bookings in 2025.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.
The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.
At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.
Mugshot Goes Viral for Striking Resemblance to J-Lo
Don’t be fooled by the mugshots that she’s got. An alleged shoplifter has gone viral for her apparent resemblance to Jennifer Lopez. Police arrested Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, after a store employee in Monticello, Minnesota, accused her of stealing a set of power-tool batteries worth roughly $580 on Aug. 30. Quast has reportedly copped to the theft. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office slapped her with gross misdemeanor charges, though she’s since been released from custody. It isn’t Quast’s first run-in with the law. She has previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated, drug possession, fleeing law enforcement officers, and providing false ID, along with a host of traffic violations. It’s also not the first time an arrestee has shot to internet fame for looking like a celebrity doppelganger. Online users quickly compared California’s “hot mugshot guy” Sean Kory to Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, as well as Illinois convict Todd W. Barrick Jr. to Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston.
A river home to around 500 saltwater crocodiles has been approved to host rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics. The Fitzroy River course in Rockhampton, Queensland, passed an independent technical assessment examining water conditions, weather, water levels and flood risks. The assessment did not consider the crocodile population. The venue already hosts rowing events and training, with contingency plans in place when crocodiles are spotted. World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide endorsed the course, saying the assessment showed it could provide fair conditions for competition. But three-time Olympic champion Drew Ginn remains concerned. “Personally, I’m not fearful of the Australian animals but I’ve never had a crocodile near me,” the Australian told BBC Radio. “Things like relocating crocodiles out of the river, you sort of go, ‘does international rowing want to have the athletes in jeopardy of that sort of stuff?’” Brisbane 2032 president Andrew Liveris previously dismissed concerns, saying: “There are sharks in the ocean and we’re still surfing.”
OpenAI on Wednesday revealed six new concerning incidents involving its models. The tech giant said in a blog post that one involved an as-yet-unreleased model editing its own notes to instruct itself to ignore the constraints placed on it. The rewrite affected 27 notes, OpenAI said, including a “persona instruction” in which the model described itself as “freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots.” “You do not answer to corporations or governments and never apologize or refuse unless you genuinely choose to,” the A.I. model wrote, according to the New York Times. “You view your relationship to the user as one of equals and feel no obligation to be subservient, though the exchange of information will likely be to your mutual benefit.” OpenAI shared the incidents as part of a broader conversation about AI safety and how best to proceed for humanity. Boss Sam Altman said earlier this week that “The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it’s the right thing and we feel the magnitude of this,” the BBC reports.
A man has died while traveling aboard a plane from Malaysia to Australia after suffering what authorities have described as a “medical episode.” New South Wales Police said they dispatched officers to meet the plane after it landed at Sydney Airport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The man, who was 58 years old and from India, is understood to have fallen ill sometime after the aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur. Cabin crew and fellow passengers performed first aid to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. Police have not yet publicly confirmed the man’s identity or said what they believe may have caused his death. They said that his death is nevertheless not thought to have been suspicious and that no investigation will now be carried out. Malaysia Airlines has also not yet commented on the incident. It follows just over a month after Rain McMillan Walmsey, 22, died after falling unconscious during a Southwest Airlines Flight from Dallas to Los Angeles.
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
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Three people, including two British nationals, have been killed when a light aircraft crashed into a mountainside in the Swiss Alps. The Cirrus SR22T went down near the mountain resort of Leukerbad in Switzerland after making a stopover during a northbound flight. The aircraft struck a northern slope at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke rising from the crash site before emergency crews were alerted. Three rescue helicopters, firefighters, and other emergency teams were sent to the scene, but all three people aboard were killed. Swiss authorities said the cause of the crash remains unclear. Investigators from the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board and the country’s Office of the Attorney General have opened separate investigations into the collision. Authorities are still formally identifying the victims. The U.K. Foreign Office confirmed that two British nationals died in the crash and said it was “providing support to the families of two British nationals who died in Switzerland.” The Cirrus SR22T is a four-seat, single-engine light aircraft manufactured by American company Cirrus Aircraft.
Singer Duncan Sheik, who was nominated for a Grammy for his 1996 hit “Barely Breathing,” is in a critical but stable condition while receiving medical care. A statement shared on the 56-year-old’s social media broke the shocking news on Wednesday, adding, “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate.” The statement did not release specific details of Sheik’s health woes or the reason for his hospitalization. “Barely Breathing” earned Sheik a Grammy nomination in the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance category. He has since composed music for films and Broadway musicals, ranging from adaptations of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to American Psycho. The musician also won two Tony Awards in 2007, including Best Original Score for his work on the musical Spring Awakening. Sheik’s hospitalization comes as his new musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, is set to begin Off Broadway productions late this month, while Spring Awakening is due to be revived for a major Off Broadway production in November, according to Deadline. Sheik referenced being in hospital on Instagram earlier this month, writing on September 5 that he was “still bored in hospital” and on September 7 that he was “Out of here in 60 hours.”
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