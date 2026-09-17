Bill Belichick, 74, Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Rumor About 25-Year-Old Girlfriend
University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, 74, shot down “ridiculous” rumors that his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 25, is trying to be the college team’s “general manager.” “The way the story was picked up was a long way from that,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Like, ‘She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,’ and it’s so ridiculous.” Public speculation that Hudson may be pulling more strings than officially announced came after she interrupted a TV interview with Belichick when he was asked questions about their relationship, worked to negotiate his participation in two docuseries and submitted trademark applications for him. Belichick said that in December, when he was swamped with media interviews and a book coming out, he asked for requests to be forwarded to Hudson so she could help coordinate. He said people went on to believe that “Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email,” which he called “just a flat-out lie.” Belichick and Hudson met in 2021, while seated beside each other on a flight from Boston to Florida. However, they didn’t start dating until after early 2023, after Belichick separated from longtime partner Linda Holliday in September 2022. On Thursday, Belichick’s son, Steve Belichick, announced his resignation as UNC’s defensive coordinator.