Rocker Becomes Second Man to Get His Own Ken Doll

Lenny Kravitz is now a Ken doll. The 62-year-old rocker is the second celebrity immortalized in Barbie’s Kenbassadors collection, designed to celebrate the Ken doll’s 65th anniversary by honoring influential male figures (the first was LeBron James, released in 2025). “As a kid growing up with all my little cousins, there were Barbies everywhere, GI Joes and Kens and the whole thing,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE. “It just makes you think, ‘When I was a kid, did I ever think I would have my own figure? No.” Kravitz’ Ken wears a bronze mesh top, jeans with a studded belt, round sunglasses and heeled boots, inspired by outfits from the singer’s Blue Electric Light Tour. The doll’s plastic arms are printed with Kravitz’s own signature forearm tattoos and its necklace resembles one that belonged to his mother, according to PEOPLE. Fans will be able to buy the doll from major retailers for $70.