Gunman Opens Fire Near German Synagogue, at Least 2 Dead: Reports

Read it at BBC News
At least two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in Germany that reportedly took place near a synagogue on Yom Kippur in the eastern city of Halle. In a tweet, local police said two assailants fled the scene in a car; police later confirmed that one suspect has been arrested. Witnesses said one gunman was wearing military camouflage and had several weapons, the BBC reports. Another witness said an explosive—either a Molotov cocktail or a grenade—was launched over a cemetery wall. Police have urged people to stay in their homes.