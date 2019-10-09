CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    BREAKING

    Gunman Opens Fire Near German Synagogue, at Least 2 Dead: Reports

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Marvin Gaul

    At least two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in Germany that reportedly took place near a synagogue on Yom Kippur in the eastern city of Halle. In a tweet, local police said two assailants fled the scene in a car; police later confirmed that one suspect has been arrested. Witnesses said one gunman was wearing military camouflage and had several weapons, the BBC reports. Another witness said an explosive—either a Molotov cocktail or a grenade—was launched over a cemetery wall. Police have urged people to stay in their homes.

    Read it at BBC News