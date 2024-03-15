Harlem Prep School Founded by Diddy Reportedly a Hot Mess
UNRULY
The prep school co-founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs almost a decade ago is mired in dysfunction, The Cut reports. Capital Preparatory Harlem has attracted the children of celebrities, but resources have dried up and fighting has brought an atmosphere of fear and chaos, former staff and parents said. One ex-teacher said students would sit for hours on end in the cafeteria without having a class to attend. When they did have class, it would be taught by a constantly rotating group of substitute teachers. One parent said their child expressed confusion, asking, “Ma, what am I going for? There’s nobody there. There’s no teacher. There’s nothing to do. We’re sitting in a room all day.” Students reportedly left the school with transcripts that made no sense, saying they failed and passed classes they never took, making application to colleges impossible and leaving them demoralized. In February, Combs was sued by his former producer for alleged sexual harassment, the sixth such action against the musician, and the school has cut ties with him.