Harrison Ford ‘Could Have Died’ in ‘Star Wars’ Set Accident

Prosecutors have argued in court that Harrison Ford’s leg injury, which he obtained while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, could have killed him. Ford, now 71, was crushed by a hydraulic door—causing severe injuries, including a broken left leg—on the set in June 2014 at Pinewood Studios in London. A prosecutor argued that the lapses caused a "risk of death" and that it "could have killed somebody." He added, "the fact that it didn't was because an emergency stop was activated." Ford was airlifted to a hospital in Oxford after the accident. In a television interview, he said the Millennium Falcon doors have changed significantly since 1977, when they were controlled with a hand-operated pulley. “Now we had lots of money and technology and so they built a fucking great hydraulic door which closed at light speed." Foodles Production pleaded guilty to two breaches of health and safety law and will face sentencing on August 22.
