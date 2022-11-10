Harvey Weinstein has been having a wardrobe malfunction during his sex-crimes trial in Los Angeles—and his lawyers want permission to fix it. Before jurors were brought in Wednesday afternoon, defense attorney Mark Weskman asked Judge Lisa Lench that Weinstein be allowed to wear suspenders while inside the courtroom, explaining that the disgraced Hollywood titan’s pants have been falling down. Lench said she was fine with the request as long it adheres to the county sheriff’s custody rules. Weinstein, 70, has pleaded not guilty to several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting five women between 2003 and 2014.