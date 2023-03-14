Harvey Weinstein Will Not Face New Los Angeles Sex Crimes Trial
BACK TO THE EMPIRE STATE
Disgraced Hollywood producer turned convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will not face a new Los Angeles sex-crimes trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Weinstein, 70, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in December of sexually assaulting an Italian model in February 2013. The Los Angeles Superior Court jury, however, could not decide on three other sex crimes charges against Weinstein—and acquitted him of sexual battery by restraint. On Tuesday, prosecutors told Judge Lisa Lench they will not proceed with a new trial for the three pending charges, which were dismissed after a defense request. Weinstein will soon be sent back to New York to complete his 23-year prison sentence after he was convicted of similar charges in a 2020 trial.