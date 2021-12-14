Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Says Twitch Banned Him for Saying ‘Cracker’
Socialist political commentator Hasan Piker says the streaming service Twitch, the social network where he streams himself for hours every day, has banned him for saying the word “cracker” while broadcasting. His account, HasanAbi, boasts 1.6 million followers and a tight-knit community. He used the word when signing off Monday, remarking on how two of his own moderators had been banned for using it on their own channels. He said that Twitch was taking a “cowardly position:” “They don’t want to come out and say, ‘Anti-white racism is unacceptable on this platform, and that’s why we are banning the usage of the term cracker’ because they know they would get ... clowned on by like 99 percent of media.” Twitch has not responded to Piker’s remarks.