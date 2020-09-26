Hawaii Taking Over Privately Run Veterans Home Where 26 Died

Read it at Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A privately run nursing home for veterans in Hilo, Hawaii, is being taken over by the state after 26 elderly residents died of COVID-19. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home had only 89 residents at the time of the outbreak, and 71 of them contracted the coronavirus, along with 35 employees. Utah-based Avalon Health Care has been managing the facility, but the governor has ordered a state agency to step in and assume control.