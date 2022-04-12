Heartbreaking Video Shows Ukrainian Mother Identifying Her Young Son’s Body
DEVASTATING
A harrowing video shows a Ukrainian mother identifying the body of her young son in a well in the village of Buzova near Kyiv. In footage captured by the U.S.-backed Russian-language news outlet Current Time, the mother is brought to the well by two bystanders and walks over to identify her child. “Let me look, don’t touch me!” she yells to the two, peering over the well at her son’s body. “Son!” she screams through tears, as police tape off the area. At one point, she tries to run back toward her child’s body before getting restrained by police. The child is one of the dozens of civilian casualties in the area, which has seen multiple mass graves since Russian forces left earlier this month. “Now we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had our hot spots,” Taras Didych, head of a community that includes Buzova, told RadioFreeEurope. “Many civilians died.”