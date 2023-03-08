FBI: Missing Michigan Mom of 8 May Have Been Killed

Read it at Detroit Free Press
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in unraveling the mystery of Heather Mae Kelley, a mother of eight who has been missing nearly three months and may have been murdered. Kelly left her home in Portage, Michigan, the night of Dec. 10, and then called her kids a little more than hour later to say she was headed back home—but she never arrived. Her truck was found abandoned the next day. “There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide,” the FBI said.