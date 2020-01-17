Hero Couple Tell How They Saved Kidnapped 11-Year-Old Charlotte Moccia

Read it at Good Morning America
A Massachusetts couple who spotted a car matching the description of the one used in a knifepoint kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl said they chased the vehicle through the streets, giving locations to police—who were able to rescue the victim. “It was just an instinct of fight or flight that kicked in,” Amanda Disley said in an appearance on Good Morning America with her husband Benny Correa. With their own five children strapped in, they carefully ran red lights to keep up with the suspect’s car while talking with a 911 dispatcher. They eventually ran out of gas, but police caught up to the car and saved Charlotte Moccia, who had been abducted earlier in the day after getting off a school bus in Springfield.