Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect’s Dad Indicted by Grand Jury
A grand jury indicted the father of the man charged in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting on Wednesday, accusing him of helping his son obtain the weapons he used to kill seven people and wound 48 others. Robert Crimo Jr. is set to be arraigned Thursday on the seven counts of reckless conduct, charges that prosecutors originally introduced in December, saying that Crimo had sponsored his son’s state gun ownership application despite knowing he was a danger to himself and others. Crimo said he was “shocked” by the charges: “I had no—not an inkling, warning—that this was going to happen.” In a statement on Wednesday, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said, “Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons.” A single count of reckless conduct carries a maximum sentence of three years, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.