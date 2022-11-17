Psychologist Settles With Spurs, Josh Primo Over Exposure Allegations

A sports psychologist who claimed in a lawsuit earlier this month that the San Antonio Spurs ignored her repeated sexual harassment reports about former guard Joshua Primo has reached a settlement with both the team and Primo, her lawyer confirmed Thursday. “The parties have agreed to resolve this matter,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to TMZ, which first reported the settlement. Further details were not disclosed. It comes exactly two weeks after Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed her suit, in which she accused Primo of exposing his genitals to her on nine occasions during their one-on-one sessions. She also alleged that she told team officials, including General Manager Brian Wright, about the misconduct, but that they willfully failed to punish the 19-year-old player. Cauthen claimed that she was penalized by the Spurs, who reportedly told her to stay away from team facilities and eventually declined to renew her contract. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own investigation into the matter. Primo, a 2021 lottery pick, was abruptly released by the Spurs just days before Cauthen came forward. He is currently a free agent.
