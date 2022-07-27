WATCH: Historic Filipino Tower Crumbles as 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits
RESIDENTS IN ‘SHOCK’
The Philippines was struck by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake Wednesday morning, prompting landslides in some of the worst affected areas while portions of structures, including the historic Bantay Bell Tower, crumbled among terrified residents. The quake struck Abra, toward the north of the archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. In a statement, Abra Rep. Ching Bernos confirmed the “strong earthquake” struck at 8.43 a.m. and “shocked” many of its residents, causing “damages to many households and establishments.” Bernos supplied pictures of damaged buildings teetering on collapse or with large chunks missing from the structures. The UNESCO World Heritage site Vigan was also damaged in the quake. “I urge everyone to stay alert and to prioritize safety in light of the possibilities of aftershocks that might be felt after that strong earthquake,” Bernos said. “We are monitoring the situation on the ground and gathering information on the extent of the damage to the Province.”