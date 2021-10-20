Korean Actor Apologizes as Abortion Claim Goes Viral

A Korean actor who stars in one of Netflix’s top international hits has issued an apology after being linked to an online post by a woman who said an unnamed celebrity pushed her to have an abortion to save his career. Kim Seon Ho, 35, of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was not named in the social media claim but after rumors started to swirl, he appeared to acknowledge he was the man in question with his statement. “I was seeing her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” the statement said, according to the South China Morning Post. “I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement.” The statement came after advertisers started pulling endorsement deals with Kim.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10