Honey Boo Boo Involved in Police Chase That Ended in Boyfriend’s DUI, Cops Say
The boyfriend of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was arrested for DUI and fleeing police in Georgia earlier this week, multiple outlets confirmed Thursday. Police told People and Page Six that Dralin Carswell, 21, was taken into custody after leading officers on a three-mile chase in Monroe County, confirming an earlier report by county outlet The Reporter. Thompson, 17, was in the passenger seat of Carswell’s vehicle at the time, and is considered a witness in the case but was not charged. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after an officer ran the tag on Carswell’s vehicle in front of a local gas station, finding that its owner had an outstanding warrant under his name. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Carswell allegedly took off at a high speed. After police caught up to him, they allegedly found marijuana in the vehicle and detained Carswell, eventually slapping him with five misdemeanor charges. Thompson was picked up from the Monroe County Jail by her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who has sole custody of the teenage reality star, according to People.