Hong Kong Police Arrest 400+ at New Year’s Day Protests

Hong Kong police arrested more than 400 people in New Year’s Day protests after a pro-democracy event turned violent. Around 7,000 people have now been arrested since protests began in June. The arrests Wednesday happened after a protest in the Wan Chai bar district, near a branch of global banking group HSBC, which has been the target of protesters’ anger in recent weeks. Water-cannon trucks and police in riot gear patrolled the streets late into the evening after the fracas. Police said they had arrested 420 people, including a 12-year old.