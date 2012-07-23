Hospital Releases 2 Shooting Victims

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Colorado hospitals on Monday released two more of the victims of the deadly shooting spree that wounded 58 and killed 12. The University of Colorado Hospital said one of its patients had been discharged, while nine remain there—including five in critical condition. The Medical Center of Aurora also discharged a patient, while still having five patients in the center, two in critical condition. Meanwhile, the University of Colorado defended academic and personal support given to the suspect, James Holmes, 24, while he was a student there. Holmes received $171,024 from the National Institute of Health in his first year of the Ph.D program at CU, of which $26,000 is set aside for “personal expenses.”