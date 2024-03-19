Hospital Staff Allegedly Tried to Access Kate Middleton’s Medical Records: Report
SICK STUFF
Staff at the exclusive private hospital where Princess Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January are investigating claims staff attempted to access her private medical records. The shock revelation is likely to be particularly disturbing to William and Kate as after her first child was born, a nurse at the hospital she was being treated at committed suicide after connecting two Australian radio show hosts pretending to be the late Queen Elizabeth and her son to another nurse who gave out information about Kate. The Mirror says that “at least one member of staff was said to have been caught trying to access” Kate’s notes while she was at the London Clinic. An insider said that Kate’s office at Kensington Palace had been alerted, adding, “The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.” A spokesperson for Kate told The Daily Beast: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”